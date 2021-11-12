Organogenesis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,755% compared to the average daily volume of 439 put options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $11.04 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.70.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Organogenesis
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.