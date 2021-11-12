Organogenesis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,755% compared to the average daily volume of 439 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $11.04 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

