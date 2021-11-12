Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.21 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $1.34 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00107331 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

