Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,743. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.34.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

