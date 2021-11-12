Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,743. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.34.
OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.