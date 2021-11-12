OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

