OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).
OSB opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.51) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.24.
In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
