OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

OSB opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.51) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

