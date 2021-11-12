OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra Sells 3,060 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09.

OSIS stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

