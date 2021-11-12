OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra Sells 3,060 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09.
OSIS stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
