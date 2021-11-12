Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $27.35 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after acquiring an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

