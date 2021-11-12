Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 613,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

