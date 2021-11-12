OWNDATA One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 47% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $366,661.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.46 or 0.00420969 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $689.50 or 0.01077168 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

