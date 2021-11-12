OWNDATA (OWN) Achieves Market Cap of $414,707.82

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 40.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $414,707.82 and $21.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00408127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.01066841 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

