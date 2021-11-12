Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,330 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £163.10 ($213.09).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,317.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

