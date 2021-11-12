Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 382,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

