Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,541,041 shares of company stock valued at $165,977,639. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.