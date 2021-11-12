Paloma Partners Management Co Has $313,000 Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 163,284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EVERTEC by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.