Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $288,000 Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

