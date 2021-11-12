Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sealed Air by 251.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sealed Air by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.61 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

