Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,065 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

