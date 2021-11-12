Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 31,076 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,076 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

