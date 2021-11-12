Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

