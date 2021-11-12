Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
