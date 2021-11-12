Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

