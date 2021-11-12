Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

