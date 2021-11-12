Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.25. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
