Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.25. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.