Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Paradise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc engages in producing and selling candied fruits and plastic containers. It operates through the following segments: Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment produces candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking.

