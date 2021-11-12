Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 6,880,946 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,880,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,914,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 7.49% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

VONV opened at $73.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

