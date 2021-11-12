Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,615 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $450,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.