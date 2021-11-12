Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 334,458 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,458 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Facebook worth $3,175,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Facebook by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $332.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $923.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock valued at $796,628,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

