Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $623.53 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $623,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.28 and a 1 year high of $563.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.69 and its 200-day moving average is $483.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.25.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

