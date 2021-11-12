Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $937.10 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 70,914 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Intel worth $937,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,375,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,523 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

