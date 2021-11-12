Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $767,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $230.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.