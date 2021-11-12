Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,383,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,424 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,277,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

