Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 15th (NASDAQ:PCXCU)

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PCXCU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

