Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Acquires $13,154.61 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,154.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak purchased 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.