Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $63.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $279.98 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07).

PAYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Paya has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paya by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 177.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

