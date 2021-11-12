PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $330.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,789,896,000 after buying an additional 202,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,983,541,000 after buying an additional 355,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.