PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $325.00 at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

