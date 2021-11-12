PayPoint’s (PAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON:PAY opened at GBX 677.79 ($8.86) on Friday. PayPoint has a one year low of GBX 537 ($7.02) and a one year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £465.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,044.58.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Insiders purchased 3,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,437 over the last quarter.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

