PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

PaySign stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PaySign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of PaySign worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

