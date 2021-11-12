PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $3.01. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 441,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

