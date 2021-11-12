PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 179190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

