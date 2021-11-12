Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 47.48 ($0.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £679.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.59.

In related news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

