Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.