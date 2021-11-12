Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 38,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,356. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,662,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

