Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.66

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 184209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.