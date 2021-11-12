Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.66

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 184209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.
Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
