PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 174.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,371 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,558,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

