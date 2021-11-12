Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 27640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Specifically, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

