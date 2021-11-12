Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

PSHG stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

