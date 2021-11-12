PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.49.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

