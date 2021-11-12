Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 393,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,172. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $823.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

