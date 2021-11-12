PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.70

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.70 and traded as high as $45.70. PetroChina shares last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 168,484 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 50.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.