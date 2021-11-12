PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 4,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGT Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of PGT Innovations worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

