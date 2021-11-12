PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 4,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
